Cardinals vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it three-straight wins Wednesday night when they continue a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Max Fried will get the start for Atlanta while the Cardinals will go with right-hander Miles Mikolas.

For the Braves, Eddie Rosario will make his third straight start in left field and will hit seventh. Orlando Arcia returns to the lineup for the first time on the homestand at second base and will hit eighth.

For the Cardinals, Tommy Edman moves back into the leadoff spot and will be followed by Dylan Carlson who will play center. Juan Yepez will get the start in left field and will hit fifth. Albert Pujols will hit sixth as the DH in his first start of the series. Andrew Kknizner will be behind the plate and will catch ninth.

Here is the #STLCards lineup tonight against the #Braves — featuring a right-handed hitting Tommy Edman back in the leadoff spot after batting in the No. 7 slot on Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/hftgOguRmp — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) July 6, 2022

Sunday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.