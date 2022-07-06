Braves clinch series with 3-0 win over Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves took another series Wednesday night with a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The pitching matchup between Max Fried and Miles Mikolas lived up to the billing, as both pitchers threw up zeroes over the first four innings. Fried allowed a first-inning double to Paul Goldschmidt, but got Nolan Arenado to fly out to end the inning. Albert Pujols singled in the second and then doubled in the fourth, but was left stranded both times.

Mikolas walked Travis d’Arnaud with one out in the second, but struck out Marcell Ozuna and got Eddie Rosario to fly out to end the threat. Atlanta’s first hit came on a two-out single by Austin Riley but he was left stranded as d’Arnaud flew out to end the inning.

The Braves finally broke through in the fifth when Ozuna launched a monster 446-foot home run to left for a 1-0 lead. Eddie Rosario followed with his first home run of the season, hitting it out to right to extend the lead to 2-0.

Fried worked into and out of a jam in the sixth. He issued a leadoff walk to Dylan Carlson, who moved up to second on a single by Goldschmidt. Arenado then grounded down the line at third where Riley fielded it, touched the bag at third and then threw to first to complete the 5-3 double play. Goldschmidt moved over to third on a wild pitch, but Fried struck out Juan Yepez on a changeup to end the inning.

The Braves added on against Mikolas in the sixth. Riley doubled with two outs to get things started. Travis d’Arnaud followed with a double to the left field corner to score Riley and extend the lead to 3-0.

Max Fried gave way to Darren O’Day in the seventh. Fried turned in another excellent outing allowing just five hits over six scoreless innings. He struck out four and walked one while throwing 82 pitches.

O’Day retired Pujols and Edmundo Sosa to start the seventh. He then hit Brendan Donovan with a pitch but struck out Andrew Knizner to end the inning. Jesse Chavez took over in the eighth and struck out the first two hitters he faced before loading the bases with two walks and a single. However, he was able to get out of it as pinch-hitter Nolan Gorman grounded to Arcia to leave them loaded. A.J. Minter closed things out in the ninth to seal the win.

With the win, Atlanta improves to a season-best 15 games over .500 at 49-34. They will go for a four-game sweep Thursday when Spencer Strider matches up against Matthew Liberatore.