Braves News: Another win, MLB Draft, more

Well the Braves had another good day and another win in Wednesday behind another stellar outing from Cy Young candidate Max Fried. Austin Riley, Travis d’Arnaud, and Eddie Rosario were the offensive stars of the evening, with Rosario hitting his first homer of the season. Fried was pulled after six scoreless innings due to a tight glute, but is expected to be fine to make his next start on normal rest. Unfortunately the Mets won in extra innings, so Atlanta did not make any games in the divisional lead. Tomorrow the Moustachio’d Menace, Spencer Strider will pitch with the chance to sweep the four game series against the Cardinals against the former top prospect Matthew Liberatore.

Braves News

Here is our game recap from Atlanta’s 3-0 win over the Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Our prospect team is putting together positional previews for the draft and Wednesday our catcher preview came out.

MLB News

Shohei Ohtani did Ohtani things against the Marlins Wednesday, as he struck out ten as a pitcher on his way to 7.0 innings of one (unearned) run ball, and notched a hit and walk on offense.

The Yankees and Aaron Judge will not talk about a contract extension until the end of the season.

Here are injury updates on stars around the league such as Jacob deGrom, Frankie Montas, Bryce Harper, and more.