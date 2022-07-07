Spencer Strider, Braves look for sweep over St. Louis

The Braves have a chance to sweep a four game series over a decent opponent in the Cardinals. The Moustachio’d Menace Spencer Strider will take the mound for Atlanta and he has been spectacular this season, right in the thick of the NL Rookie of the Year race. Strider has a FIP of 2.01 and is striking out nearly 14 batters per 9 innings, which is just absurd.

The Cardinals will send a former top prospect to the mound in Matthew Liberatore, who they acquired in a trade with the Rays that sent Randy Arozarena to the Rays in what appears to be one of many lopsided trades in favor of the Rays. Liberatore has lost a lot of shine since the trade and is struggling 20.2 innings into his first major league season at age 22, with a 5.66/6.23/5.49/5.28 ERA/xERA/FIP/xFIP slash-line. His numbers in 2021 and 2022 hovered fairly consistently around 4.00 over around 180 innings in triple-A. His numbers at triple-A pretty much resembled a league-average pitcher in both production and how he got that production. He throws a sinker, four-seamer, and curveball about 25% of the time each, with a slider and changeup that he mixes in occasionally. So far in his major league stint, the curveball and slider have been the most effective by far, with the other three pitches being very hittable.

Liberatore should be a very manageable matchup for the high-powered Braves lineup, especially with him being a lefty, which the Braves generally tend to have success against, despite the absence of notorious lefty-masher Ozzie Albies.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, July 7, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South, MLB Network (Out of Market)

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan