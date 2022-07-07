Jared Shuster to participate in 2022 MLB Futures Game

One of the features of the MLB All-Star break, in addition to the upcoming MLB Draft of course, is the MLB All-Star Futures Game which will be taking place on Saturday, July 16, 2022. While there are some explicit as well as implied constraints on how players are selected for the Futures Game, the long and short of it is that it is the minor league equivalent of the All-Star Game with each league facing off against each other. Until 2018, the teams were actually based on where a player was born (US vs. World) regardless of league, but now it more mirrors the major league format with the notable exception being that the game is seven innings.

The 2022 Futures Game rosters were fully announced today and the Braves will be represented by Mississippi’s Jared Shuster.

Michael Harris would have been a pretty easy inclusion in the 2022 Futures Game, but players that have been promoted to the majors are obviously not eligible and he is busy making a strong case for the NL Rookie of the Year award currently. Of the available options, Shuster is a strong choice for inclusion as he has had a largely good year in Double-A (with some hiccups) while sporting a 3.13 ERA and striking out 86 batters in 77.2 innings. A case could be made for Vaughn Grissom as well, but shortstop is a loaded position and he could still be in line for a spot next season.

One last note, former Braves prospect Shea Langeliers will be playing catcher for the American League side in the Futures Game this year. Shea has posted an .860 OPS in 69 games for Oakland’s Triple-A affiliate after famously being a part of the trade that brought Matt Olson to Atlanta.