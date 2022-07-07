Braves vs Cardinals Game Thread: 7/7/2022

The Braves have a chance to sweep the Cardinals in a four game series with a win today behind Spencer Strider. The Cardinals starter is former top prospect Matthew Liberatore, whose shine has fallen quite a bit after Tampa Bay traded him. You can read more about the pitching matchup and what to expect from Liberatore in our game preview here.

You can view the Statcast breakdown of each team’s starting lineups in the image below.

There is a lot more red in the Braves’ side than in the Cardinals’ side, and without spoiling the game preview article, this is a favorable pitching matchup for Atlanta on paper as well. One point of discussion among Braves fans lately has been the large disparity between Marcell Ozuna’s Statcast expected production, which has been quite good, and his actual production this season, which has been lackluster. This difference has been a common theme throughout his career.