Braves News: All-Star voting update, Futures Game rosters and more

Braves News
- The series with the Cardinals was a homecoming of sorts for Juan Yepez who was a former Braves prospect that was traded away for Matt Adams. Yepez and Ronald Acuña Jr. signed with the Braves on the same day and have carried a lasting friendship over the years.
- As we enter the final day of All-Star voting, Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is tied with LA’s Trea Turner. Voting ends Friday at 2 p.m. ET.
- Max Fried’s ever evolving pitch arsenal is the subject of this week’s Starting Nine by Cory McCartney.
- Baseball America released its midseason list of Players of the Year for all 30 teams Thursday. For the Braves, it was lefty Kyle Muller who has put together a great first half for Gwinnett.
- MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand put together a list of each contending team’s biggest need at the upcoming trade deadline. For the Braves, it is adding another starting pitcher to the team’s rotation mix.
- MLB.com’s Mark Bowman makes his Braves’ All-Star predictions.
MLB Futures Game
- Jared Shuster will represent the Braves in the 2022 MLB Futures Game in Los Angeles. The Athletic’s Keith Law broke down the rosters and who got snubbed.
MLB News
- Former Braves closer Richard Rodriguez has agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Yankees. The Braves acquired Rodriguez at the trade deadline last season from the Pirates in exchange for Bryse Wilson and Ricky DeVito. He struggled down the stretch and was left off the postseason roster entirely. He was hit with an 80-game suspension in April after testing positive for PEDs.
- The Angels placed Michael Lorenzen on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to a right shoulder strain.
- The World Baseball Classic will be held again in 2023 and Major League Baseball announced the venues and pools for the upcoming event on Thursday.
