July 7: Cardinals 3, Braves 2 (11 Innings)

Spencer Strider turned in a magnificent performance, but the Atlanta Braves came up short in a 3-2 loss in 11 innings to the St. Louis Cardinals. Despite the loss, the Braves took three of four in the series and will continue their homestand Friday against the Washington Nationals.
Jul 7, 2022, 2:00pm EDT
July 7
