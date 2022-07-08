 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

St. Louis Cardinals v Atlanta Braves

July 7: Cardinals 3, Braves 2 (11 Innings)

Contributors: Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
Spencer Strider turned in a magnificent performance, but the Atlanta Braves came up short in a 3-2 loss in 11 innings to the St. Louis Cardinals. Despite the loss, the Braves took three of four in the series and will continue their homestand Friday against the Washington Nationals.

Jul 7, 2022, 2:00pm EDT