Charlie Morton, Braves look to start a new streak against the Nationals

Fresh off of a series win over the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Friday night when they begin a three-game sweep against the Washington Nationals. Atlanta was unable to complete the sweep against the Cardinals Thursday night falling 3-2 in 11 innings. They will enter play Friday with a 49-35 record and are 3.5 games back of the New York Mets in the NL East standings. The Nationals come into the series struggling at 30-55 and have dropped seven of ten and are in last place in the division.

Atlanta is 4-2 against the Nationals overall this season including a road sweep in June during their 14-game winning streak. They did drop two of three games to Washington at Truist Park in early April, but this looks like two teams that are heading in opposite directions.

Charlie Morton will get the start for the Braves in the opener and will be looking to continue a string of good starts. After struggling over the first two months of the season, Morton turned things around in June and carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Reds in his first July start. He allowed one hit and struck out 10 which brought his strikeout total to 55 over his last six starts.

The Nationals will counter with right-hander Erick Fedde in Friday’s opener. Fedde allowed three hits, two runs and struck out six over six innings in his last start against the Marlins. He faced the Braves back on June 15 and allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings. That was one of Fedde’s better performances against Atlanta as he has a 9.97 ERA and has allowed 10 home runs in 37 career innings against the Braves.

Friday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, July 8, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan