Charlie Morton will be on the mound for the Atlanta Braves Friday night when they continue their homestand against the Washington Nationals. The Braves fell to the Cardinals Thursday night 3-2 in 11 innings snapping a three-game winning streak. Erick Fedde will get the start for Washington.

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.