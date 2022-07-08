Braves place Adam Duvall on the Paternity List, recall Mike Ford

The Braves have made a roster move before today’s series opener with the Nationals.

The Braves placed Adam Duvall on the Paternity List. Once Adam Duvall returns from his family responsibilites, will hopefully continue to rake. He had 8 home runs in June with a 134 wRC+, and has followed with a 130 wRC+ in July. Adam has definitely recovered from his Manfredball induced swoon of earlier this season. We wish him the best over the weekend. It has been nine months since the Braves won the World Series.

First Baseman Mike Ford will return from Gwinnett. He has combined for a line of .162/.340/.189, and a wRC+ of 76. Ford, who has collectively played on six MLB and MiLB teams combined this year, will likely take the last seat on the bench. He will likely not be playing DH again with the return of Eddie Rosario. Hopefully, he understands how to follow a fly ball, so he has that going for him.