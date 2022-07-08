Battery Power TV: Strider, Harris could be best rookie duo in Braves history

Just 14 time since World War II and 11 times in the Atlanta era have the Braves had a rookie pitcher and position player with an fWAR over 1.0.

Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II have done that, and figure to challenge Jason Heyward and Craig Kimbrel’s combined 7.4 fWAR in 2010 for the best in franchise history.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss the rookies, including Strider’s historic outing vs. the Cardinals on Thursday and his ridiculous strikeout numbers.

Plus, previewing the weekend’s series with the National as the showdown with the Mets at Citi Field looms.

