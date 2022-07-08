Nationals vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Friday night when they begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while the Nationals will counter with right-hander Erick Fedde.

Eddie Rosario returns to the starting lineup Friday and will play left field and hit sixth. William Contreras gets the start behind the plate and will hit seventh while Orlando Arcia is back at second base and will hit eighth.

For the Nationals, Juan Soto will be in right field and will hit second. Luis Garcia gets the start at shortstop and will be hitting fifth. Maikel Franco starts at third base and will hit eighth while Lane Thomas will be in centerfield and will bat ninth.

Friday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.