Dansby Swanson snubbed in final All-Star vote

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The starting lineups for the National and the American League were announced Friday night on ESPN. Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. and New York’s Aaron Judge already earned a spot by receiving the most votes during Phase 1 of the voting stage.

The Braves had several finalists up for starting nods but all of them came up short with the exception of Acuña. Dansby Swanson probably had the biggest claim to a spot but he was edged out by Trae Turner at shortstop who received 52 percent of the vote. Here is a look at the full list of starters:

National League

C - Willson Contreras

1B - Paul Goldschmidt

2B - Jazz Chisholm

SS - Trea Turner

3B - Manny Machado

OF - Ronald Acuña Jr.

OF - Mookie Betts

OF - Joc Pederson

DH - Bryce Harper

American League Starters

C - Alejandro Kirk

1B - Vladimir Guerrero

2B - Jose Altuve

SS - Tim Anderson

3B - Rafael Devers

OF - Aaron Judge

OF - Mike Trout

OF - Giancarlo Stanton

DH - Shohei Ohtani

The All-Star reserves will be announced on July 10 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN. The Commissioner’s office announced Friday that Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera will be part of the rosters as “special selections” by Rob Manfred. That was one of the new wrinkles that was included in the new CBA.