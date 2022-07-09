This Day in Braves History: Dale Murphy’s consecutive games streak ends

Braves Franchise History

1948 - Boston’s Johnny Sain becomes the National League’s first 11-game winner as he defeats Robin Roberts and the Phillies. Alvin Dark has three hits in the win and extends his hitting streak to 21 games.

1966 - Felipe Alou hits a pair of home runs off of Sandy Koufax to help Atlanta defeat the Dodgers 5-2. It is the third and final time that Koufax will allow a pair of homers to a single batter in a game.

1971 - Shortstop Leo Foster has a memorable debut for the Braves as he makes an error on his first chance, hits into a double play in the fifth and a triple play in the seventh. The Pirates win 11-2.

1986 - Dale Murphy’s consecutive game streak ends at 740 games as he sits out a 7-3 win over the Phillies. It is the first game Murphy has missed since September of 1981.

1987 - Mike Schmidt hits his 513th career home run off of Zane Smith to pass Eddie Matthews and Ernie Banks to move into 10th place on the all-time list. Atlanta still comes out on top in an 11-6 win.

MLB History

1937 - Joe DiMaggio homers twice and hits for the cycle as the Yankees defeat the Senators 16-2.

1940 - Five National League pitchers combine to throw the first shutout in All-Star Game history. Paul Derringer, Bucky Walters, Whit Wyatt, Larry French and Carl Hubbell allow three hits combined in a 4-0 win.

1946 - Ted Williams has four hits, including a pair of homers, as the American League defeats the National League 12-0.

1955 - Mickey Mantle has five hits in a 4-0 win over Washington.

1956 - The BBWAA votes 14-12 in favor of establishing the Cy Young Award to honor the league’s most outstanding pitcher.

1959 - Major League Baseball announces that the 1960 season will begin one week later in hopes of getting better weather.

1972 - Nolan Ryan strikes out 16, including an American League record eight in a row as the Angels beat the Red Sox 3-0. Ryan recorded an immaculate inning in the second striking out the side on nine pitches.

1998 - Bud Selig is named as baseball’s ninth commissioner. Selig had served as acting commissioner for the last six years.

2011 - Derek Jeter records five hits, including the 3,000th of his career, and helps the Yankees to a 5-4 win over Tampa Bay.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.