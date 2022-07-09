Braves News: All-Star starters announced, International Draft and more

The starters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game were announced Friday night and the Atlanta Braves were shut out with the exception of Ronald Acuña Jr. who was the leading vote getter for the National League and thus earned an automatic starting spot. The biggest snub was Dansby Swanson who was edged out by Dodgers’ shortstop Trea Turner. Ozzie Albies, William Contreras and Adam Duvall were all finalists.

All-Star reserves will be announced Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols were selected by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred via a new provision in the latest CBA that allows him to select one player from each league.

Braves News

The Braves announced a roster move Friday as they placed outfielder Adam Duvall on the paternity list. The team recalled Mike Ford to take his place on the active roster.

MLB Pipeline broke down the rosters for the 2022 Futures Game on Friday including Atlanta left-hander Jared Shuster.

Braves Podcasts

Braves’ roster breakdown ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline

MLB News

The MLBPA submitted a counter off to MLB’s original proposal for an international draft according to a report by ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez. The two sides are negotiating and have a July 25 deadline to agree on some form of an international draft. If an agreement is made, then draft pick compensation would go away. Reports indicate that both sides are far apart.

The Padres announced Friday that Jurickson Profar was released from the hospital after being diagnosed with a concussion and cervical sprain. Profar was involved in a collision with shortstop C.J. Abrams while trying to run down a fly ball.

We are less than a month away from the MLB Trade Deadline and the New York Mets reportedly have interest in Nationals DH Nelson Cruz.