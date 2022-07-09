GameThread, 7/10/2022: Nationals @ Braves

Alright, here’s the deal. I’m putting this in the editor early because I may not be around at 3 pm. This will be the real test of whether or not anyone ever actually looks at the lineup content and other commentary in one of these threads.

Anyway, Braves-Nationals, series win can be had with a win, etc. etc.

Edit: Okay fine, here are the lineups, ya filthy animals:

It’s a whole new lineup for the Nationals, one they’ve never used before, as Ehire Adrianza takes over at third base. The Nats have used this starting nine before, twice, but they’ve lost both games.

Nothing too weird for the Braves — the Braves used this same lineup in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over the Cardinals,