July 9: Braves 4, Nationals 3

Austin Riley homered in support of Kyle Wright who allowed three runs over seven innings in a 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals. A.J. Minter pitched out of a jam in the ninth to seal the win. Atlanta improves to a season-high 16 games above .500 at 51-35 and remain 2.5 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East standings.

Saturday Notables

Home Runs: Austin Riley (22), Juan Soto (17), Yadiel Hernandez (6)

WP — Kyle Wright (10-4): 7 IP, 8 hits, 3 runs, 5 strikeouts

LP — Patrick Corbin (4-11): 6 IP, 8 hits, 4 runs, 4 strikeouts

SV — A.J. Minter (3): 1 IP, 2 hits, 1 strikeout

Up Next

The Braves will try to complete a three-game sweep of the Nationals Sunday (1:35 p.m. ET; Bally Sports Southeast, MLB Network) as Ian Anderson matches up against Paolo Espino