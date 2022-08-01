Braves News: Austin Riley is the hero again, new trade rumors, plus more

Does July have to end?

According to the calendar, the answer is unfortunately yes. However, just because August is now here, hopefully that does not mean Austin Riley’s bat will cool off anytime soon. Riley once again was the hero with a walk-off double against the Diamondbacks on Sunday. In the process, Riley set a new franchise record for most extra base hits by a Braves player in a calendar month:

.@austinriley1308's game-winning hit sets a new record for most extra-base hits in a month in #Braves history (26), passing Hank Aaron (25). pic.twitter.com/hj05oGy1ta — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 31, 2022

This coincided with an end to one of the best offensive months by a Braves player in franchise history, and one of the more impressive months by an MLB player in recent memory.

Final July numbers (per MLB dot com) for Austin Riley:



.423 batting average



.459 on-base percentage



.885 (!) slugging percentage



21 runs



25 RBI



15 doubles



11 home runs — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) July 31, 2022

Believe it or not, July’s best performer was not Aaron Judge.



It was Austin Riley.



Led all qualified hitters in July in wOBA, wRC+, AVG, SLG and WAR. — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) July 31, 2022

Riley will likely win Player of the Month for July. And if he can continue his production in the second half of this year in a similar fashion that he produced in the second half of last year, he will be a true challenger for the NL MVP.

Riley’s at-bats are quickly becoming one of the more must see moments of Braves games. It is a lot of fun to witness his performances as of late.

Braves News

Riley’s heroics truly were one of the few notable offensive moments in a 1-0 game in which Max Fried was excellent as he matched Merrill Kelly pitch for pitch.

Mark Bowman of mlb.com breaks down what Riley’s July truly means for his MVP chances.

There are nearly 36 hours left before MLB Trade Deadline arrives. The Braves continue to check in on many fronts, including showing interest in Brandon Drury of the Reds.

MLB News