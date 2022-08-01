 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB Trade Deadline Tracker and open thread

Things should get interesting over the next 31 hours.

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images

We are closing in on Major League Baseball’s annual trade deadline and we will be tracking all of the moves here between now and 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 2. The Atlanta Braves have been quiet so far, but are expected to be in the market for an outfielder and possibly a pitcher. Big names like Nationals outfielder Juan Soto and Cubs catcher Willson Contreras could be on the move as well.

Completed Deals

August 1

July 23

  • The Mets acquired 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach from the Pirates in exchange for RHP Colin Holderman.

July 27

  • The Yankees acquired OF Andrew Benintendi from the Royals in exchange for RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema and RHP Beck Way.

July 28

  • The Mets acquired OF Tyler Naquin and LHP Phillip Diego from the Reds in exchange for 2B Hector Rodriguez and RHP Jose Acuna.

July 29

  • The Mariners acquired RHP Luis Castillo from the Reds in exchange for SS Noelvi Marte, SS Edwin Arroyo, RHP Levi Stoudt and RHP Andrew Moore.

July 30

  • The Phillies acquired SS Edmundo Sosa from the Cardinals in exchange for LHP JoJo Romero.
  • The Dodgers acquired RHP Chris Martin from the Cubs in exchange for OF Zach McKinstry.
  • The Rays acquired OF David Peralta from the Diamondbacks in exchange for C Christian Cerda.

July 31

  • The Giants acquired INF Dixon Machado from the Cubs in exchange for RHP Raynel Espinal.

