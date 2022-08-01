MLB Trade Deadline Tracker and open thread

We are closing in on Major League Baseball’s annual trade deadline and we will be tracking all of the moves here between now and 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 2. The Atlanta Braves have been quiet so far, but are expected to be in the market for an outfielder and possibly a pitcher. Big names like Nationals outfielder Juan Soto and Cubs catcher Willson Contreras could be on the move as well.
Completed Deals
August 1
- The Padres acquired LHP Josh Hader from the Brewers in exchange for LHP Taylor Rogers and LHP Robert Gasser, OF Estuary Ruiz and RHP Dinelson Lamet.
- The Yankees acquired RHP Scott Effross from the Cubs in exchange for RHP Hayden Wesneski.
- The Braves acquired INF Ehire Adrianza in exchange for OF Trey Harris.
July 23
- The Mets acquired 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach from the Pirates in exchange for RHP Colin Holderman.
July 27
- The Yankees acquired OF Andrew Benintendi from the Royals in exchange for RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema and RHP Beck Way.
July 28
- The Mets acquired OF Tyler Naquin and LHP Phillip Diego from the Reds in exchange for 2B Hector Rodriguez and RHP Jose Acuna.
July 29
- The Mariners acquired RHP Luis Castillo from the Reds in exchange for SS Noelvi Marte, SS Edwin Arroyo, RHP Levi Stoudt and RHP Andrew Moore.
July 30
- The Phillies acquired SS Edmundo Sosa from the Cardinals in exchange for LHP JoJo Romero.
- The Dodgers acquired RHP Chris Martin from the Cubs in exchange for OF Zach McKinstry.
- The Rays acquired OF David Peralta from the Diamondbacks in exchange for C Christian Cerda.
July 31
- The Giants acquired INF Dixon Machado from the Cubs in exchange for RHP Raynel Espinal.
