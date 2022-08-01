Braves acquire Ehire Adrianza from Washington, designate Robinson Cano for assignment

The Atlanta Braves have made their first move in advance of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Atlanta acquired infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for minor league outfielder Trey Harris. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta designated second baseman Robinson Cano for assignment.

Adrianza played a key part off the Braves bench during their run to a World Series title in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Nationals during the offseason and hasn’t played well in a small sample hitting just .179/.255/.202 with a 33 wRC+ in 31 games. Adrianza brings plenty of flexibility from a defensive standpoint.

Harris was taken by the Braves in the 32nd round of the 2018 Draft out of Missouri. He put together a big 2019 season but has struggled since losing the 2020 season to the pandemic. He has been stuck at Double A the past two seasons and is hitting .238/.338/.323 with two home runs in 220 plate appearances this season.

The Braves took a flyer on Cano, but it simply hasn’t worked out and he has lost time in recent days to Orlando Arcia. Cano appeared in nine games and was 4-for-26 at the plate.