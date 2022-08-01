Braves lock up Austin Riley with a 10-year, $212 million extension

While all eyes are on Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Atlanta Braves have locked up one of their key players for a long time. The Braves announced Monday that they have signed third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million deal that also includes a club option for the 2033 season.

The Atlanta #Braves today signed 3B Austin Riley to a 10-year contract worth $212 million: pic.twitter.com/TdPVtpYnL5 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 1, 2022

Riley will make $15 million in 2023, $21 million in 2024 and $22 million over the remainder of the deal. The club option for 2033 is worth $20 million. Riley will donate $2.12 million to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. The deal is the most lucrative in club history.

The Braves drafted Riley with the 41st pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut in 2019, but had a breakout season in 2021. He picked up where he left off in 2022 and just broke Hank Aaron’s franchise record for extra-base hits with 26 in July vaulting him into the MVP discussion.

Riley leads the majors with 61 extra-base hits and is fourth in home runs with 29. With his next homer, he will become the first Braves player to hit 30 homers in back-to-back seasons since Chipper Jones and Andruw Jones.