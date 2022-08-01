 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Braves agree to 10-year extension with Austin Riley

Battery Power TV: Era of Austin secure as Braves lock up Riley to 10-year deal

Third baseman signs largest contract in franchise history, with maximum value of $232M over 11 years

By Cory McCartney
The Braves locked up another piece of their core, signing Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million deal with an option year at $20 million.

It’s the largest contract in franchise history, but with Riley’s production and stacked up against the rest of the top-tier third basemen, it’s another club-friendly signing by general manager Alex Anthopoulos.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney break down the signing, and what it means for the future of the franchise to be secure at third base for the next decade.

