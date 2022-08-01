Braves acquire Robbie Grossman from the Tigers

I hope that you did not have any plans to go to bed early tonight if you are a Braves fan. As they are also reportedly trading for right hander Jake Odorizzi, the Braves are also acquiring Detroit Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman.

The Braves are busy. They're working on finalizing deals for right-hander Jake Odorizzi and outfielder Robbie Grossman, sources tell ESPN.



Will Smith would go back to Houston. Return to Detroit for Grossman is unclear. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

Tigers are getting Braves pitcher Kris Anglin in return, per source https://t.co/NdVwFxiPLd — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) August 2, 2022

On the surface, the numbers for Grossman this season may not seem that attractive. However, Grossman has been very successful against southpaws over the past two seasons, producing a .857 OPS in 206 plate appearances against left-handers last year and a .999 OPS against left-handers in 96 plate appearances this year.

Grossman also has proven to be a capable defender in the outfield, though mainly in left field. Plus, while his numbers this year may be down, Grossman has produced good offensive numbers in the past. This includes a career year in which he hit 23 home runs in 2021.

The Braves sent pitcher Kris Anglin to the Tigers in exchange for Grossman. Similar to last year, the Braves are acquiring an outfield rental without who may have been struggling on his previous team but has a track record of better success. They are also doing so without paying a significant cost. Hopefully the Braves can once again work their magic with Grossman like they did with Jorge Soler, Eddie Rosario, and Joc Pederson last year.

UPDATE (11:50 EST):

The Braves have officially announced the acquisition of Grossman.

To make room, Atlanta optioned Mike Ford to Triple-A Gwinnett.