Braves News: Tyler Matzek records first career save, Orlando Arcia injured, more

The Atlanta Braves survived an extra-inning thriller at Fenway as they defeated the Boston Red Sox 9-7 on Tuesday night. After constant offense from both teams, Austin Riley hit the go-ahead single in the 11th to put Atlanta back in front.

It was a memorable night for lefty Tyler Matzek, who shut the door on the Sox in the home half of the 11th and picked up his first career save. He struck out two and collected a ground ball out.

Tonight, the Braves take on the Red Sox for the final time this regular season. Kyle Wright is set to take the mound against Nick Pivetta. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 ET.

Braves News:

Orlando Arcia is headed to the injured list after suffering a strained hamstring as he rounded first base in the 10th inning. He was helped off the field before Ehire Adrianza replaced him.

Orlando Arcia leaves tonight's game after being injured on his go-ahead hit in the 10th inning. pic.twitter.com/s5hTEnmpS5 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) August 10, 2022

An outline of each of the recent minor league transactions in the Road to Atlanta Podcast.

MLB News:

Boston Red Sox LHP Chris Sale will miss the remainder of the season with a fractured wrist. He suffered the injury in a bicycle accident on August 6 and quickly underwent season-ending surgery. He is expected to be ready by Spring Training.

The New York Yankees placed utility player Matt Carpenter on the 10-day IL with a fractured foot, which he suffered in Monday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners. The club will provide a more definite recovery timetable in the coming days.

Miami Marlins RHP Cody Poteet will undergo Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old will miss the remainder of the 2022 season and the bulk of 2023. Before he landed on the 60-day IL, Poteet made two starts and ten relief appearances for the Fish this season.

Chicago White Sox SS Tim Anderson was placed on the 10-day IL with a torn ligament in his left hand. He will undergo surgery on Thursday and miss six weeks.