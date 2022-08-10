Braves select contract of Vaughn Grissom, add Kirby Yates to active roster

Down another second baseman, the Atlanta Braves are promoting one of their top prospects to the major leagues. Atlanta announced a flurry of roster moves Tuesday including that they have selected the contract of infielder Vaughn Grissom and placed infielder Orlando Arcia on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain. The team also returned reliever Kirby Yates from his rehab assignment.

The #Braves today selected the contract of INF Vaughn Grissom to the major league roster and returned RHP Kirby Yates from his major league rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 10, 2022

To make room on the active roster, the Braves transferred outfielder Adam Duvall to the 60-day injured list and optioned right-hander Huascar Ynoa back to Gwinnett. The team also activated infielder Mike Ford from the injured list and released him.

Related Braves updated roster

Grissom is the second Braves prospect this season joining Michael Harris to make the jump from Double A to the majors. Grissom began the season at Rome where he put up strong numbers hitting .312/.404/.487 with 17 doubles and 11 home runs. That prompted a promotion to Mississippi where he was hitting .363/.408/.517 with three home runs in 98 plate appearances. Atlanta needed an infielder after Arcia suffered a hamstring injury during Tuesday’s win in Boston.

Yates signed with the Braves during the offseason while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He has made eight relief appearances between the FCL, Mississippi and Gwinnett allowing four hits and one run to go along with 10 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings.