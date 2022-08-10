 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread 8/10/22: Braves at Red Sox

The road trip continues

By Demetrius Bell
Atlanta Braves Vs. Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Well, we’ve certainly got an interesting one on our hands tonight. The Braves are looking to keep the good times rolling and they’re also looking to do it with a brand new face in the lineup. Vaughn Grissom was called up today and as it turns out, he’s been put straight into the lineup. He’ll be batting ninth and playing second, so Atlanta is wasting no time integrating the new guy into the squad. Hopefully he has a positive debut and hopefully we see another victory for Atlanta against the Red Sox.

