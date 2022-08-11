August 10: Braves 8, Red Sox 4

Vaughn Grissom had two hits, including his first major league home run, to help the Atlanta Braves to an 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox. Atlanta completes the two-game sweep and moves 20 games over .500 at 66-46. Kyle Wright allowed one run over six innings while Kirby Yates made his Atlanta debut retiring the only batter he faced in the seventh.

Wednesday Notables

Home Runs: Marcell Ozuna (20), Vaughn Grissom (1), Tommy Pham (14)

WP — Kyle Wright (14-5): 6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K

LP — Nick Pivetta (8-9): 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 5 K

Up Next

The Braves will enjoy another off day Thursday before traveling to Miami for a four-game series that will include a doubleheader on Saturday.