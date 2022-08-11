Braves place Max Fried on 7-Day Concussion IL, recall Jay Jackson

The Atlanta Braves announced Thursday that they have placed Max Fried on the 7-day concussion injured list and recalled reliever Jay Jackson from Gwinnett.

Fried banged his head on the turf while trying to throw home on a play in the third inning of his last start against the Mets. The move is retroactive to August 8. Fried stayed in the game and allowed six hits and four runs (two earned) in six innings.

Jackson was added to the active roster two weekends ago, but didn’t get into a game. He has appeared in 14 games for Gwinnett and has a 2.45 ERA in 14 2/3 innings.

The Braves will begin a four-game series against the Marlins on Friday which includes a split doubleheader Saturday. Atlanta has not yet announced its pitching plans for the series.