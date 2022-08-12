Braves News: Pitching probables vs Miami, Max Fried to IL, more

The Atlanta Braves continue the road trip and have a four-game set against the Miami Marlins on deck. Righty Jake Odorizzi is slated to make his second start for the Braves in the series opener tonight at 6:40 ET. In his first appearance as a Brave, the 32-year-old tossed 4.2 innings and surrendered three runs on six hits. Righty Pablo Lopez (7-7, 3.57 ERA) gets the start for the Fish.

Game one of Saturday’s doubleheader will get underway at 1:10 ET. Ian Anderson’s spot in the rotation is due up, but the club sent the struggling RHP back to Triple-A earlier in the week.

Game two of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 7:10 ET. Spencer Strider is expected to get the nod and will make his third appearance against Miami.

Charlie Morton is due on the bump for Sunday’s series finale. First pitch is set for 1:40 ET as the Braves aim to defeat the fourth-place Marlins.

Braves News:

The Braves placed ace Max Fried on the 7-day concussion IL. The move is retroactive to August 8. In a corresponding move, the club recalled RHP Jay Jackson.

As of late, Marcell Ozuna has been the lowest-producing DH in the league. However, Ronald Acuña Jr. is taking off, Austin Riley is on pace for MVP numbers, and Vaughn Grissom shines in his major league debut. More in Starting Nine.

A big Wednesday for the Rome Braves, who overcame a seven-run deficit. More in the minor league recap.

MLB News:

Charlie Morton is among players with an upcoming club option.

The Seattle Mariners reinstated CF Julio Rodriguez from the IL on Thursday. The rookie has been out of action since July 30 with a right wrist contusion.

The Washington Nationals outrighted OF Donovan Casey after going unclaimed on waivers. He has been assigned to Triple-A Rochester. The 26-year-old has never been outrighted and will not have the option to elect free agency.

The New York Mets reinstated 1B Dominic Smith from the 10-day IL and immediately optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse. After landing on the IL on July 17, Smith has yet to appear in the second half.