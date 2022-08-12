 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power TV: What does Grissom’s arrival mean to future of Braves’ infield?

Plus, Atlanta’s rotation loses Max Fried to IL and previewing series vs. Marlins

By Cory McCartney
Vaughn Grissom has arrived, and the debut wasn’t just spectacular, it was historic.

What does the promotion of the Atlanta Braves’ No. 1 prospect mean for the future of the infield, where Dansby Swanson is a free-agent-to-be?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss. Plus, Max Fried lands on the injured list with concussion-related symptoms and breaking down the weekend series vs. the Miami Marlins.

