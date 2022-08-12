Braves vs Marlins game thread

The Atlanta Braves will continue their road trip Friday night when they begin a four-game series against the Miami Marlins. Jake Odorizzi will make his second start for the Braves while the Marlins will go with right-hander Pablo Lopez.

William Contreras gets another start behind the plate in place of Travis d’Arnaud who hasn’t played since a collision with Pete Alonso in New York. Vaughn Grissom will make his second career start at second base and will hit eighth.

Marlins Details

#Marlins lineup to start their series vs the Braves



Brian Anderson and Jon Berti are both back in the lineup. Mattingly said Anderson will play more outfield than infield to protect the shoulder. pic.twitter.com/m6zT9A02Ra — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) August 12, 2022

For the Marlins, both Brian Anderson and Jon Berti were activated from the injured list and are back in the lineup for Friday’s series opener. JJ Bleday will hit cleanup and play centerfield. Lewin Diaz gets the start at first base and will bat seventh.

#Marlins lineup



Jon Berti and Brian Anderson are back. Charles Leblanc is the odd man out today.



Don Mattingly said they prefer Andy in RF, especially with his strong arm, but he will see reps in LF.



Berti will see time in CF.



Lewin will be the guy at 1B with RHP. pic.twitter.com/9TJZvhcDLL — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) August 12, 2022

Friday’s game has a scheduled start time of 6:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.