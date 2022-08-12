 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves vs Marlins game thread

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v New York Mets Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will continue their road trip Friday night when they begin a four-game series against the Miami Marlins. Jake Odorizzi will make his second start for the Braves while the Marlins will go with right-hander Pablo Lopez.

William Contreras gets another start behind the plate in place of Travis d’Arnaud who hasn’t played since a collision with Pete Alonso in New York. Vaughn Grissom will make his second career start at second base and will hit eighth.

Marlins Details

For the Marlins, both Brian Anderson and Jon Berti were activated from the injured list and are back in the lineup for Friday’s series opener. JJ Bleday will hit cleanup and play centerfield. Lewin Diaz gets the start at first base and will bat seventh.

Friday’s game has a scheduled start time of 6:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

