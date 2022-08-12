Braves place Ehire Adrianza on IL, recall Guillermo Heredia

Braves infielder Ehire Adrianza has been placed on the injured list, the club announced prior to Friday night’s game in Miami. There was no specific injury designated at the time of the announcemet. Outfielder Guillermo Heredia has been recalled from Gwinnett, although technically Heredia remained with the big league Braves on the travel taxi squad.

Adrianza, who was acquired last week prior to the deadline, has played sparingly behind Orlando Arcia and top-prospect Vaughn Grissom. However, he was also the only backup infielder on the roster, leaving Atlanta in a bit of a predicament on the chance another infielder would get injured. Let’s hope not.

Heredia has sparingly placed this season as the club’s 5th outfielder, although his pirate sword game remains as sharp as ever.

The Braves begin a four-game tilt in Miami tonight with Jake Odorizzi set to make his second start. He will be opposed by Pablo Lopez. First pitch at 6:40p ET.