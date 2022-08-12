Braves use extra base hits, solid pitching to down Marlins 4-3

Atlanta used the power in their bats, a couple of 21-year-olds, and some clutch pitching to win game one, 4-3 in this weekend series between the Braves and Marlins.

For the first three innings, things weren't going all that well as Atlanta struggled to figure out Pablo Lopez, their first time seeing him this season. Eddie Rosario’s 2-out double in the second inning represented their only hit through the first three innings, and not a lot of loud contact to go with the lack of results.

Meanwhile, the Marlins were living on base vs Braves’ starter Jake Odorizzi in the first three innings. Miami had 7 hits and and walk in the first three frames, including a solo home run from Brian Anderson in the second, followed by a run scoring double play later that same inning to give the Marlins and early 2-0 lead.

Things finally started turning around for the away team in the fourth, after two extremely hard hit outs, Matt Olson came up with 2-out and no one on and cranked his 22nd home run of the year, a bullet to right-center field to cut the Marlins lead in half.

After Odorizzi and Colin McHugh combined to pitch a scoreless fourth inning and scoreless fifth inning, the Braves’ offense was back at it in the top of the 6th with a leadoff double from rookie Michael Harris II. After advancing to third on groundout, Harris scored on a Dansby Swanson sac fly to center-field to tie the game at 2-2.

The two teams exchanged scoreless sevenths, and then another 21-year-old, Vaughn Grissom, made his first contribution of the evening, a lead-off double to start the eighth. Michael Harris then stepped up to the plate, and absolutely destroyed a ball to straight away right field for a 2-run homer, and gave the Braves their first lead of the game at 4-2.

The Marlins made things interesting in the bottom of the eighth with back-to-back one out doubles off Kirby Yates to cut the score to 4-3. Manager Brian Snitker brought in AJ Minter to put out the fire, and he promptly racked up a strike out and a pop out with the tying run on second to end the threat.

Braves closer Kenley Jansen wasn’t terribly sharp in the save opportunity, walking two of the five guys he faced, but he went strikeout-strikeout-popout to the other three hitters, closing out a 4-3 win for Atlanta.

The Braves won their third game in a row and moved to 67-46 on the season. The Mets lost at home to Philadelphia tonight, so Atlanta picked up a full game in the standings. Same two teams have a double-header scheduled tomorrow as Atlanta will send out Kyle Muller to start in game 1 and Ian Anderson to start the nightcap. First game starts at 1:10 ET.