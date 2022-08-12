August 12: Braves 4, Marlins 3

Michael Harris hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning to help send the Atlanta Braves to a 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins. Atlanta has won three straight games and improves to 67-46 on the season.

Friday Notables

Home Runs: Matt Olson (22), Michael Harris (11) Brian Anderson (4)

WP — Tyler Matzek (2-2): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

LP — Eleiser Hernandez (2-6): 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 1 K

SV — Kenley Jansen (25): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Up Next

The series will continue Saturday with a day/night doubleheader. Ian Anderson will get the start for the Braves in Game 1 and Spencer Strider is scheduled to be on the mound in Game 2.