Kyle Muller and Ian Anderson Will Start for the Braves in Saturday’s Doubleheader

Atlanta will feature Mueller and Anderson on Saturday against the Marlins.

By StatsSAC
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Texas Rangers Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Late Friday Night, the Braves announced a change in expected plans for Saturday’s double header against the Marlins.

Many logical projections had Ian Anderson and Spencer Strider starting the two Saturday games and Charlie Morton starting in the Sunday finale against Miami. However, the Braves decided to change the expected plans in an effort to monitor Kyle Wright’s innings:

While Kyle Wright was effective against the Red Sox on Wednesday, there was a noticeable drop in velocity in his pitches. Combine that with his previous start against the Mets in which he gave up four home runs, it makes sense that the Braves are putting forth an effort to monitor his innings.

In his one start at the MLB level this season, Kyle Muller struggled. However, he has been dominant in Triple-A, though a recent injury to his non-throwing hand has resulted in less than ideal results.

Weeks removed from the injury, the Braves seem confident that Muller and Anderson can produce effective starts on Saturday that will allow the Braves offense to put Atlanta in position to win. After the announcement of Saturday’s starters, the Braves will then decide how to utilize their starting rotation in the series finale against the Marlins and in their next series against the Mets. If the Braves offense can support Muller and Anderson on Saturday, the Braves starting rotation could be in a good position before the series against the Mets next week.

