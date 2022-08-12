Kyle Muller and Ian Anderson Will Start for the Braves in Saturday’s Doubleheader

Late Friday Night, the Braves announced a change in expected plans for Saturday’s double header against the Marlins.

LHP Kyle Muller is scheduled to start Game 1 of tomorrow’s doubleheader, with RHP Ian Anderson set to start Game 2. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 13, 2022

Many logical projections had Ian Anderson and Spencer Strider starting the two Saturday games and Charlie Morton starting in the Sunday finale against Miami. However, the Braves decided to change the expected plans in an effort to monitor Kyle Wright’s innings:

There has been a charge to Saturday’s starters: Kyle Muller will pitch the first game, Ian Anderson the second. The Braves have a TBD for Sunday.



Kyle Wright is experiencing some arm fatigue. Wright didn’t seem concerned when I talked to him just now. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) August 13, 2022

While Kyle Wright was effective against the Red Sox on Wednesday, there was a noticeable drop in velocity in his pitches. Combine that with his previous start against the Mets in which he gave up four home runs, it makes sense that the Braves are putting forth an effort to monitor his innings.

In his one start at the MLB level this season, Kyle Muller struggled. However, he has been dominant in Triple-A, though a recent injury to his non-throwing hand has resulted in less than ideal results.

Kyle Muller, who'd suffered a broken bone in his non-pitching hand, made his first start since July 14 on Saturday. He went 4.2 IP and allowed 5 ER on 6 H. Bad start, sure, but that came after a 3 week layoff. He's been outstanding overall in Gwinnett this season. #Braves — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) August 7, 2022

Weeks removed from the injury, the Braves seem confident that Muller and Anderson can produce effective starts on Saturday that will allow the Braves offense to put Atlanta in position to win. After the announcement of Saturday’s starters, the Braves will then decide how to utilize their starting rotation in the series finale against the Marlins and in their next series against the Mets. If the Braves offense can support Muller and Anderson on Saturday, the Braves starting rotation could be in a good position before the series against the Mets next week.