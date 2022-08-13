Braves juggle rotation heading into Saturday’s doubleheader with Marlins

The Atlanta Braves head into Saturday’s doubleheader against the Miami Marlins with an unsettled starting rotation. Brian Snitker announced after Friday’s 4-3 win that Kyle Muller will be promoted to start Game 1 Saturday and that Ian Anderson, who will be brought back as the 27th man for the doubleheader will pitch in Game 2. The changes were brought on due to Kyle Wright experiencing some arm fatigue along with Max Fried who is currently on the 7-day concussion IL. Further complicating matters is that the Braves have a particularly huge series coming up against the New York Mets in Atlanta that begins Monday.

There is no word yet on what the corresponding roster move will be to add Muller to the active roster. Muller had recently been sidelined with a broken bone in his non-pitching hand. He returned to action on August 6 and allowed six hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings to go along with a walk and five strikeouts. The Braves called upon Muller to make a start in Texas on May 1 and it didn’t go well as he allowed four hits, seven runs and walked six in just 2 2/3 innings. He has made improvements since that start and put together a strong season for Gwinnett that includes a declining walk rate. He will get the opportunity Saturday to show that those improvements will translate to the major league level.

The Marlins announced after Friday’s game that lefty Jesus Luzardo will start the first game of the doubleheader. Luzardo missed a large chunk of the season with a forearm injury before returning to action on August 1. He has pitched well in two starts since returning from the injured list and blanked the Cubs for seven scoreless while allowing just one hit his last time out.

Ian Anderson’s strange ride will continue in the second game when he is brought back as the 27th man. The Braves dropped Anderson from the active roster on Sunday citing the need for a fresh arm. However, Anderson wasn’t sent to Gwinnett and instead stuck around on the taxi squad and was announced that he would start one game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Anderson is expected to report to Gwinnett after Saturday’s start, but it is unclear if the status of Wright and Fried might change that plan. Anderson’s season has been a struggle from the start. He allowed one hit and tossed six shutout innings on July 30 against Arizona, but was then handed an eight run lead in New York and was unable to get through five innings allowing seven hits, four runs and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.

The Marlins will go with a bullpen game in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader and haven’t yet announced who their starter will be.

Saturday’s split doubleheader will get underway at 1:10 p.m. ET. The second game has a scheduled start time of 7:10 p.m. Both games can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Doubleheader Info

Game 1 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

Game 2 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan