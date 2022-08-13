Braves News: Michael Harris helps Braves overcome early deficit, doubleheader starters announced, more

The Atlanta Braves came to life in the late innings of the series opener to take game one from the Miami Marlins 4-3. Jake Odorizzi turned in a shaky start, tossing four innings and surrendering two runs on eight hits.

The Atlanta offense made up for where starting pitching was lacking. Matt Olson came to the plate in the fourth and launched a solo shot to cut Miami’s lead in half.

A Dansby Swanson sac-fly tied the game in the sixth and the Braves were back in it. After a scoreless seventh, Vaughn Grissom led off the eighth with a ringing double before Michael Harris stepped up to the plate and hit an absolute moonshot to give the Braves their first lead of the night.

“I had a flashback to when we were in the GCL,” Harris said after he knocked in Vaughn Grissom. “He was batting in front of me, I was batting behind him, and that’s basically what we did tonight. It was good to see him as I was crossing home plate.”

The Braves were able to hang on to secure their 30th win on the road.

Up next, the Braves take on the Marlins in a doubleheader beginning today at 1:10 ET. LHP Kyle Muller is set to start game one, and Ian Anderson will be on the bump as game two’s starter.

Braves News:

The Braves placed INF Ehire Adrianza on the injured list. The club has not yet announced a specific injury. Guillermo Heredia was recalled to Atlanta in a corresponding move.

After being promoted to Triple-A, Freddy Tarnok continues to turn in strong starts.

What is the future of the Braves infield with the addition of Vaughn Grissom?

MLB News:

San Diego Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr. received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. After suffering a fractured wrist in the offseason, Tatis has yet to appear in a big league game in the 2022 season and will not return to the diamond until 2023.

Astros OF Michael Brantley underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn labrum that landed him on the IL in June. The procedure will end Brantley’s season.