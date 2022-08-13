Braves recall Kyle Muller, option Jay Jackson to Gwinnett

As expected, the Atlanta Braves have recalled left-hander Kyle Muller from Gwinnett to start the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Miami Marlins. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta optioned right-hander Jay Jackson back to Gwinnett. The team also officially added Ian Anderson as the 27th man for Saturday’s doubleheader. Anderson will start the second game of the twin bill tonight.

Muller has put together a solid season at Gwinnett posting a 3.27 ERA and a 3.41 FIP in 99 innings. Most importantly, he has dropped his walk-rate to 6.9% while maintaining an excellent strikeout rate of 31%. Muller made one start for Atlanta back in May and it didn’t go well as he allowed four hits, seven runs and walked six in just 2 2/3 innings against the Rangers. Muller made his major league debut in 2021 making nine appearances, including eight starts. He pitched reasonably well posting a 4.17 ERA and a 3.66 FIP in 36 2/3 innings, but command issues and an elevated walk-rate ultimately landed him back at Gwinnett.