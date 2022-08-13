Braves vs Marlins Game 1 game thread

The Atlanta Braves will continue their series against the Miami Marlins with a split doubleheader Saturday. Atlanta took the opener Friday night 4-3 thanks to a big home run by Michael Harris. Atlanta recalled Kyle Muller Saturday morning to start Game 1 of the doubleheader. He will match up against Miami left-hander Jesus Luzardo.

Chadwick Tromp will make his first start in an Atlanta uniform and will catch Muller in the opener. William Contreras remains in the lineup as the DH while Robbie Grossman gets the start in place of Eddie Rosario with a left-hander on the mound.

For the Marlins, Garrett Cooper returns to the lineup for Saturday and will hit third and play first base. Nick Fortes will catch Luzardo and hit sixth while Charles Leblanc is back at third base and will hit seventh.

#Marlins lineup for Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Braves. Jesus Luzardo on the mound pic.twitter.com/bKnKQoKsXv — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) August 13, 2022

The first game of Saturday’s doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.