Braves vs Marlins Game 2 game thread

By Kris Willis
MLB: JUL 30 Diamondbacks at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After capturing a 5-2 win in Game 1, the Atlanta Braves will try to clinch a series win in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Miami Marlins. Ian Anderson, who is serving as the 27th man for the doubleheader, will start Game 2 for Atlanta while the Marlins will go with a bullpen game with Tommy Nance getting the start.

For Game 2, William Contreras will get the start behind the plate and will hit fifth. Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna return to the lineup and will hit sixth and seventh.

For the Marlins, Jesus Aguilar will DH and hit third. Jacob Stallings will be behind the plate and hitting sixth while Lewin Diaz will bat seventh and play first base.

Saturday’s night game is scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

