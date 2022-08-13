Braves recall Bryce Elder, option Kyle Muller to Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves are adding another fresh arm for the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Miami Marlins. The Braves have recalled right-hander Bryce Elder and optioned Game 1 starter Kyle Muller back to Gwinnett.

Elder served as the 27th man for last weekend’s doubleheader against the Mets and allowed five hits and three runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Elder made four starts for the Braves early in the season before returning to Gwinnett where he has a 4.65 ERA and a 4.41 FIP in 15 starts this season.

Atlanta has not announced a starter for Sunday’s series finale against the Marlins. If they are able to stay away from Elder Saturday, then there is a possibility that he could start Sunday.

It is a tough situation for Muller who pitched well allowing just two runs over five innings in Game 1. However, he showed enough improvement that he could be a possibility if the Braves need another starter down the road.