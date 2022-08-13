August 13: Gm 1 Braves 5, Marlins 2 / Gm 2 Braves 6, Marlins 2

The Atlanta Braves extended their winning streak to five straight games with a doubleheader sweep of the Miami Marlins Saturday. Kyle Muller and Ian Anderson turned in a pair of solid pitching performances. Matt Olson homered in both games while Ronald Acuña Jr. began game two with a solo home run on the first pitch of the game.

Game 1 Notables

Home Runs: Matt Olson (23), Jesus Aguilar (14)

WP — Kyle Muller (1-1): 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 5 K

LP — Jesus Luzardo (3-5): 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 6 K

SV — Kenley Jansen (26): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Game 2 Notables

Home Runs: Ronald Acuña Jr. (10), Matt Olson (24), Vaughn Grissom (2), Jesus Aguilar (15)

WP — Ian Anderson (10-6): 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 4 K

LP — Tommy Nance (0-1): 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 K

SV — Raisel Iglesias (17): 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Up Next

The two teams will meet again on Sunday in the series finale. Atlanta hasn’t revealed its pitching plan for the finale yet. Left-hander Braxton Garrett will get the start for Miami