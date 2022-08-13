Ronald Acuña Jr. day-to-day, Bryce Elder to start Sunday

Ronald Acuña Jr. exited the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader early due to right knee soreness. The Braves called the move precautionary and Brian Snitker didn’t seem to be too concerned when he met with the media following the game.

Braves manager Brian Snitker reacts to Saturday's two wins against the Marlins and provides an update on Ronald Acuña Jr. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/xU6BUCvHdt — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) August 14, 2022

Acuña appeared to pull up lame on a stolen base attempt in the seventh inning. Trainers came out and checked on him, but he stayed in the game and eventually scored from second on a two-run single by Matt Olson. He was replaced in right field between innings but Guillermo Heredia.

Acuña said after the game that he has been dealing with lingering soreness all week and that he was feeling good.

"It feels good to feel like myself again." — @ronaldacunajr24 pic.twitter.com/38HN9I5j8x — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) August 14, 2022

Bryce Elder starting Sunday

The Braves recalled Bryce Elder from Gwinnett between games of Saturday’s doubleheader to add a fresh arm. He wasn’t needed in the second game of the twin bill and Snitker confirmed after the game that he will start Sunday’s series finale.

The Braves were forced to juggle their rotation after Max Fried was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list while Kyle Wright is dealing with some arm fatigue. Atlanta summoned Kyle Muller to start Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader. Ian Anderson, who was optioned last weekend, stuck with the team on the taxi squad this week and started Game 2 of Saturday’s as the 27th man for the doubleheader. Anderson pitched well, but will now head to Gwinnett to work on things and try to get himself back on track. Atlanta will begin a big four-game series against the New York Mets on Monday at Truist Park.