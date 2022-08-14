This Day in Braves History: Atlanta calls up Andruw Jones

Braves Franchise History

1914 - The Braves record 11 hits off Jeff Tesreau and beat the Giants 7-3. Bill James is the winner while Joe Connolly finishes a triple shy of a cycle.

1971 - The Braves purchase infielder Tony LaRussa from the A’s.

1982 - Atlanta snaps an 11-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over the Padres and move back within 1.5 games of first place Los Angeles in the NL West standings.

1992 - Lonnie Smith has five hits while Brian Hunter and Otis Nixon finish with four apiece in a 15-0 win over the Pirates. Tom Glavine tosses seven scoreless innings to pick up the win.

1996 - The Braves call up top prospect Andruw Jones.

1997 - The Braves acquire first baseman Greg Colbrunn from the Twins for a player to be named later.

2007 - Bobby Cox is ejected by umpire Ted Barnett for arguing a strike call against Chipper Jones. It is Cox’s 132nd career ejection breaking the John McGraw’s record that stood for over 70 years.

MLB History

1919 - Babe Ruth hits his 17th home run of the season and the first of seven over the next 12 days which will include his fourth grand slam which will stand as an American League record until 1959.

1933 - Jimmie Foxx hits for the cycle and drives in an American League record nine runs as the A’s beat the Indians 11-5.

1951 - Ted Williams homers twice, to take over the American League lead, as the Red Sox beat the A’s 7-4.

1964 - The Angels suspend Bo Belinsky after he attacks sportswriter Braven Dyer. Belinsky will be assigned to the Pacific Coast League four days later and will then be suspended for the remainder of the season when he refuses to report.

1977 - Carl Yastrzemski passes Babe Ruth on the all-time list for doubles with his 506th in an 11-1 win over Seattle.

1981 - Mike Schmidt hits his 300th career home run as he connects off Mike Scott in an 8-4 win over the Mets.

1991 - Fred McGriff ties a major league record with a grand slam in two straight games. He becomes the 12th player, but just the third National League player to perform the feat.

2014 - At their quarterly meetings, MLB owners choose Chief Operating Officer Rob Manfred to succeed Bud Selig as commissioner.

