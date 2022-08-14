Braves News: Doubleheader sweep, Acuna injury, rotation moves

The Braves swept a doubleheader against the Marlins, as Kyle Muller and Ian Anderson were both solid before they are both slated to go back to Gwinnett. Matt Olson homered once in each game, Chadwick Tromp did stuff in game 1, Ronald Acuna led off the second game with a homer, and the kids Michael Harris and Vaughn Grissom both starred. Ronald Acuna was pulled late in the second game as a precaution with right knee soreness, but Snitker seemed unconcerned and left open the possibility of Ronald playing tomorrow. Kyle Muller was sent back down to triple-A after his start in the first game, as Bryce Elder replaced him and is slated to start Sunday’s series finale against Miami.

Braves News

MLB News

