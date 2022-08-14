GameThread, 8/14/2022: Braves @ Marlins

The Braves go for their first-ever (as far as I can tell) four-game sweep in Miami with a new-look lineup:

For the Braves, there’s no Ronald Acuña Jr. today, so Robbie Grossman takes over in right field, forcing Eddie Rosario to grab a rare start against a southpaw. Marcell Ozuna slides all the way down to eighth, while Vaughn Grissom moves up to second. Ozuna last hit eighth in a starting lineup back when he was a speedy-ish center fielder for the Marlins in 2014.

The highest xwOBA in Miami’s lineup is Jon Berti’s .321; only two members of the Braves’ starting lineup are lower than that. That kind of explains this series in a nutshell, and the Braves will try to take even more advantage of this punchless Miami assortment as they throw Bryce Elder in the finale.

The Marlins’ lineup is all familiar faces to the Braves at this point. albeit not in this combination, as they’ve never run out this starting nine before.