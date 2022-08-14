August 14: Braves 3, Mets 1

Bryce Elder turned in a career-best performance and the young guns struck again in the ninth to help the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 come-from-behind victory over the Miami Marlins. Atlanta rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the ninth scoring three times including a game-tying home run by Michael Harris. Kenley Jansen closed things out in the ninth to give the Braves their sixth straight win.

Sunday’s Notables

Home Runs: Michael Harris (12)

WP — Tyler Matzek (3-2): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

LP — Tanner Scott (4-5): 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 0 K

SV — Kenley Jansen (27): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Up Next

The Braves will return home where they will begin a week long home stand with a pivotal four-game series against the New York Mets. Spencer Strider will get the start on Monday for the Braves while the Mets will counter with Carlos Carrasco.