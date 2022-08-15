Braves News: Atlanta Sweeps Miami, “Baby Braves” Shine, plus more

This is more like it.

After a ninth inning comeback on Sunday, the Braves went undefeated this past week, achieving a 6-0 record against the Red Sox and Marlins. Against Boston, usual names such as Ronald Acuna Jr., Dansby Swanson, and Austin Riley were big contributors in Atlanta’s victories. However, in Miami, it was the franchise’s latest edition of the “Baby Braves” that really shined.

At the plate, Michael Harris II, Vaughn Grissom, and William Contreras delivered critical hits throughout the weekend. On the mound, Ian Anderson, Kyle Muller, and Bryce Elder, each of which are now back in Triple-A, combined to allow only five runs and produced a 19 to 6 strikeout to walk ratio across 18 innings on Saturday and Sunday. Young Braves have been contributing all season, but in a weekend where Atlanta needed them to produce in featured roles, they consistently delivered.

Another highly positive development was that, with the young Braves playing well, many other Braves hopefully benefitted from needed rest. Max Fried, Kyle Wright, Spencer Strider, and Charlie Morton will all be available against the Mets and each will be coming off extended rest. Ronald Acuna Jr., who experienced leg soreness late on Saturday, was also able to benefit from a day off (basically) on Sunday.

As the Braves prepare for another critical series against the Mets to start the week, they have significant ground to make up in the standings. Fortunately, this series will be in Atlanta with a very motivated Braves roster playing very good baseball.

Braves News

Speaking of young Braves, perhaps the best news of all was revealed on Sunday evening. Mike Soroka is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment on Tuesday with the Rome Braves. Soroka is looking to work his way back from twice tearing his Achilles tendon over the past two years.

