Spencer Strider looks for better results in rematch with Mets

Fresh off of a 7-4 road trip, The Atlanta Braves return home for a rematch against the New York Mets. Atlanta was beaten soundly by the Mets in New York where they dropped four of five to start their road trip. Atlanta enters Monday series with a 4-8 record head to head against New York and are 5.5 games back in the NL East standings. The Braves have won six straight since the debacle in New York while the Mets have won two straight and eight of 10 overall.

Atlanta juggled its rotation at the end of the road trip, and Spencer Strider will go into Monday’s start with seven days of rest since his last outing in New York. Strider struggled in that outing and failed to make it out of the third inning before allowing six hits, two walks and four runs in just 2 2/3 innings. He will be looking for better results Monday.

The Braves snapped a three-start scoreless stretch for Mets starter Carlos Carrasco last weekend, but it still wasn’t enough to pick up a win. Carrasco allowed four hits, three runs and struck out six in six innings. He allowed seven hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings in a win over the Reds in his last start.

Ronald Acuna Jr. left the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader early due to some soreness in his right knee. He was out of the lineup Sunday, but did make a pinch-hitting appearance. The hope is that he will be back in the lineup Monday.

Travis d’Arnaud hasn’t played since he was involved in a collision at home plate with Pete Alonso that resulted in a lower leg injury. d’Arnaud ran the bases over the weekend and is expected to return to the lineup for the opener.

Monday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, August 15, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan